Buy, Sell Or Hold Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) At $1.53?

In last trading session, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) saw 1.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at -$0.1 or -6.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $126.56M. That closing price of NGM’s stock is at a discount of -215.69% from its 52-week high price of $4.83 and is indicating a premium of 60.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.13%, in the last five days NGM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $1.53 price level, adding 30.45% to its value on the day. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 78.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.31% in past 5-day. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) showed a performance of -0.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.66 million shares which calculate 3.99 days to cover the short interests.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.82% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.30% in the current quarter and calculating 37.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -91.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $560k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $230k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.32% during past 5 years.

NGM Dividends

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.16% institutions for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Column Group LLC is the top institutional holder at NGM for having 18.14 million shares of worth $46.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 21.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, which was holding about 6.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.27 million shares of worth $3.29 million or 1.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.03 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.95 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.