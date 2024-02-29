Buy, Sell Or Hold Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) At $6.05?

In last trading session, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) saw 16.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.05 trading at -$0.72 or -10.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $391.74M. That closing price of IREN’s stock is at a discount of -60.17% from its 52-week high price of $9.69 and is indicating a premium of 63.47% from its 52-week low price of $2.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.64%, in the last five days IREN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $6.05 price level, adding 17.46% to its value on the day. Iris Energy Ltd’s shares saw a change of -15.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.89% in past 5-day. Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) showed a performance of 35.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.57 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.