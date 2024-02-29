Buy, Sell Or Hold ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) At $4.55?

In last trading session, ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) saw 3.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.55 trading at -$0.04 or -0.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.04B. That closing price of IBRX’s stock is at a discount of -52.31% from its 52-week high price of $6.93 and is indicating a premium of 73.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.87%, in the last five days IBRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $4.55 price level, adding 13.33% to its value on the day. ImmunityBio Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.78% in past 5-day. ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) showed a performance of 24.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.14 million shares which calculate 13.97 days to cover the short interests.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.70% in the current quarter and calculating 40.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 112.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $73k and $360k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -72.60% while estimating it to be -94.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.79% during past 5 years.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 80.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.88% institutions for ImmunityBio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at IBRX for having 10.33 million shares of worth $28.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.41 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.81 million shares of worth $7.82 million or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.