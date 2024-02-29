Buy, Sell Or Hold Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) At $0.80?

In last trading session, Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) saw 1.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at $0.12 or 16.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $67.16M. That closing price of HOOK’s stock is at a discount of -156.25% from its 52-week high price of $2.05 and is indicating a premium of 48.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.91%, in the last five days HOOK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 5.88% to its value on the day. Hookipa Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.64% in past 5-day. Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) showed a performance of 26.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.