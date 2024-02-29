Buy, Sell Or Hold Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) At $0.04?

In last trading session, Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) saw 8.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.04 trading at $0.0 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.19M. That closing price of GGE’s stock is at a discount of -7475.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.03 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days GGE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.04 price level, adding 5.88% to its value on the day. Green Giant Inc’s shares saw a change of -30.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.98% in past 5-day. Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) showed a performance of -2.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.66 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.