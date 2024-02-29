Buy, Sell Or Hold Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) At $0.55?

In last trading session, Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at -$0.05 or -8.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.63M. That closing price of GXAI’s stock is at a discount of -336.36% from its 52-week high price of $2.40 and is indicating a premium of 67.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.37%, in the last five days GXAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 37.86% to its value on the day. Gaxos.AI Inc’s shares saw a change of 62.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.71% in past 5-day. Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) showed a performance of 158.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.
GXAI Dividends
Gaxos.AI Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 22.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.52% institutions for Gaxos.AI Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.