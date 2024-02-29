Buy, Sell Or Hold Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) At $0.55?

In last trading session, Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at -$0.05 or -8.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.63M. That closing price of GXAI’s stock is at a discount of -336.36% from its 52-week high price of $2.40 and is indicating a premium of 67.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.37%, in the last five days GXAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 37.86% to its value on the day. Gaxos.AI Inc’s shares saw a change of 62.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.71% in past 5-day. Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) showed a performance of 158.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.