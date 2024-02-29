Buy, Sell Or Hold DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) At $1.55?

In last trading session, DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.15M. That closing price of DATS’s stock is at a discount of -447.74% from its 52-week high price of $8.49 and is indicating a premium of 30.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 62260.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 483.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.
DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information
In the last five days DATS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 25.84% to its value on the day. DatChat Inc’s shares saw a change of -45.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.16% in past 5-day. DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) showed a performance of 4.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26610.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.
DATS Dividends
DatChat Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 11.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.79% institutions for DatChat Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at DATS for having 13667.0 shares of worth $74567.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 10890.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59415.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8688.0 shares of worth $47401.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4167.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15292.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.