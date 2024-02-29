Buy, Sell Or Hold DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) At $1.55?

In last trading session, DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.15M. That closing price of DATS’s stock is at a discount of -447.74% from its 52-week high price of $8.49 and is indicating a premium of 30.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 62260.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 483.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

In the last five days DATS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 25.84% to its value on the day. DatChat Inc’s shares saw a change of -45.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.16% in past 5-day. DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) showed a performance of 4.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26610.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.