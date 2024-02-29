Buy, Sell Or Hold Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) At $0.18?

In last trading session, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) saw 2.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.01 or -2.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.07M. That closing price of CYN’s stock is at a discount of -666.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.38 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.35%, in the last five days CYN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. Cyngn Inc’s shares saw a change of 26.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.99% in past 5-day. Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) showed a performance of -26.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.9 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.