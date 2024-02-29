Buy, Sell Or Hold China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) At $0.07?

In last trading session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw 3.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.07 trading at $0.0 or 1.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.18M. That closing price of CPHI’s stock is at a discount of -1042.86% from its 52-week high price of $0.80 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.81%, in the last five days CPHI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.07 price level, adding 28.57% to its value on the day. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.70% in past 5-day. China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) showed a performance of -27.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.47 million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.