Buy, Sell Or Hold C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) At $0.10?

In last trading session, C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.0 or -0.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.93M. That closing price of CISS’s stock is at a discount of -19900.0% from its 52-week high price of $20.00 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.39%, in the last five days CISS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 21.45% to its value on the day. C3is Inc’s shares saw a change of -80.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.34% in past 5-day. C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) showed a performance of -23.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.75 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.