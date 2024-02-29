Buy, Sell Or Hold BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) At $9.25?

In recent trading session, BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.25 trading at -$0.48 or -4.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.58B. That most recent trading price of BTSG’s stock is at a discount of -31.24% from its 52-week high price of $12.14 and is indicating a premium of 1.95% from its 52-week low price of $9.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.98%, in the last five days BTSG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $9.25 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.75% in past 5-day. BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) showed a performance of -17.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.8 million shares which calculate 2.4 days to cover the short interests.