Buy, Sell Or Hold BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) At $9.25?

In recent trading session, BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.25 trading at -$0.48 or -4.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.58B. That most recent trading price of BTSG’s stock is at a discount of -31.24% from its 52-week high price of $12.14 and is indicating a premium of 1.95% from its 52-week low price of $9.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.98%, in the last five days BTSG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $9.25 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.75% in past 5-day. BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) showed a performance of -17.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.8 million shares which calculate 2.4 days to cover the short interests.
BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) estimates and forecasts
9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.36 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.31 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
BTSG Dividends
BrightSpring Health Services Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 20.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.00% institutions for BrightSpring Health Services Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.