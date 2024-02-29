Buy, Sell Or Hold Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) At $0.15?

In last trading session, Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) saw 9.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at $0.01 or 8.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.54M. That closing price of BENF’s stock is at a discount of -10900.0% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 13.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 684.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.89%, in the last five days BENF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 37.42% to its value on the day. Beneficient’s shares saw a change of -69.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -38.70% in past 5-day. Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) showed a performance of -56.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 4.28 days to cover the short interests.