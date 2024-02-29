Buy, Sell Or Hold B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) At $19.05?

In last trading session, B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) saw 1.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.05 trading at $1.93 or 11.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $582.55M. That closing price of RILY’s stock is at a discount of -218.74% from its 52-week high price of $60.72 and is indicating a premium of 24.09% from its 52-week low price of $14.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.27%, in the last five days RILY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $19.05 price level, adding 4.22% to its value on the day. B. Riley Financial Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.33% in past 5-day. B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) showed a performance of -21.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.33 million shares which calculate 10.13 days to cover the short interests.