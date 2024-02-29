Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) At $1.48: What To Do?

In last trading session, Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) saw 3.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at -$0.02 or -1.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $306.54M. That closing price of BFLY’s stock is at a discount of -95.95% from its 52-week high price of $2.90 and is indicating a premium of 48.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.33%, in the last five days BFLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.48 price level, adding 9.68% to its value on the day. Butterfly Network Inc’s shares saw a change of 37.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 46.53% in past 5-day. Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) showed a performance of 38.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.52 million shares which calculate 14.26 days to cover the short interests.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Butterfly Network Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.95% while that of industry is 19.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.50% in the current quarter and calculating 29.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.35 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $18.98 million and $15.48 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -19.10% while estimating it to be 22.10% for the next quarter.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.51% institutions for Butterfly Network Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at BFLY for having 12.97 million shares of worth $29.82 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 12.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.0 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.6 million shares of worth $14.87 million or 6.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.