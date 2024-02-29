Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) At $0.37: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at $0.0 or 0.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.02M. That most recent trading price of BCLI’s stock is at a discount of -835.14% from its 52-week high price of $3.46 and is indicating a premium of 64.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.35%, in the last five days BCLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $0.37 price level, adding 3.34% to its value on the day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.32% in past 5-day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) showed a performance of -6.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.23 million shares which calculate 1.53 days to cover the short interests.