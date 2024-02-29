Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.68?

In last trading session, Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw 14.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at -$0.07 or -4.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $323.80M. That closing price of BLUE’s stock is at a discount of -229.17% from its 52-week high price of $5.53 and is indicating a premium of 47.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.00%, in the last five days BLUE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 12.5% to its value on the day. Bluebird bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 21.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 54.13% in past 5-day. Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) showed a performance of 48.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.59 million shares which calculate 3.35 days to cover the short interests.

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bluebird bio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.36% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -273.70% in the current quarter and calculating -338.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,027.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.62 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $62k and $2.38 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26,706.50% while estimating it to be 745.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.14% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 45.80%.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.55% institutions for Bluebird bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at BLUE for having 16.36 million shares of worth $53.82 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.93 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.88 million shares of worth $52.34 million or 12.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11.15 million in the company or a holder of 3.17% of company’s stock.