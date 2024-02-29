Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.79?

In last trading session, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw 16.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.79 trading at -$0.31 or -10.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $237.23M. That closing price of BTBT’s stock is at a discount of -88.89% from its 52-week high price of $5.27 and is indicating a premium of 65.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.00%, in the last five days BTBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $2.79 price level, adding 16.47% to its value on the day. Bit Digital Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.57% in past 5-day. Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) showed a performance of -5.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.69 million shares which calculate 1.62 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bit Digital Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.07% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.18 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $7.78 million and $7.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 69.50% while estimating it to be 186.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -83.26% during past 5 years.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.44% institutions for Bit Digital Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BTBT for having 5.36 million shares of worth $21.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 3.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.78 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.17 million shares of worth $5.1 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.