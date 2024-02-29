BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $6.82?

In recent trading session, BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.82 trading at -$0.2 or -2.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.61B. That most recent trading price of BGC’s stock is at a discount of -12.17% from its 52-week high price of $7.65 and is indicating a premium of 41.64% from its 52-week low price of $3.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.85%, in the last five days BGC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $6.82 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. BGC Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.94% in past 5-day. BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC) showed a performance of -6.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.73 million shares which calculate 2.97 days to cover the short interests.

BGC Group Inc (BGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BGC Group Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.98% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.00% in the current quarter and calculating 15.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $594.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $560.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $532.87 million and $493.08 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.50% while estimating it to be 13.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.27% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.48%.

BGC Dividends

BGC Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ:BGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.58% institutions for BGC Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at BGC for having 37.04 million shares of worth $252.91 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 27.31 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $186.48 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.72 million shares of worth $80.0 million or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $66.96 million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.