Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) Is 88.36% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 6.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.82 trading at -$0.7 or -8.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $100.72M. That closing price of BMR’s stock is at a discount of -346.8% from its 52-week high price of $34.94 and is indicating a premium of 88.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.22%, in the last five days BMR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $7.82 price level, adding 33.67% to its value on the day. Beamr Imaging Ltd’s shares saw a change of 439.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.88% in past 5-day. Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) showed a performance of 368.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.95 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.