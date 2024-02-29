Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) At $46.53: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) saw 2.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $46.53 trading at -$1.8 or -3.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.51B. That most recent trading price of BBWI’s stock is at a discount of -4.08% from its 52-week high price of $48.43 and is indicating a premium of 41.33% from its 52-week low price of $27.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.73%, in the last five days BBWI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $46.53 price level, adding 3.92% to its value on the day. Bath & Body Works Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.35% in past 5-day. Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) showed a performance of 6.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.33 million shares which calculate 3.08 days to cover the short interests.