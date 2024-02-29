Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) At $46.53: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) saw 2.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $46.53 trading at -$1.8 or -3.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.51B. That most recent trading price of BBWI’s stock is at a discount of -4.08% from its 52-week high price of $48.43 and is indicating a premium of 41.33% from its 52-week low price of $27.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.73%, in the last five days BBWI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $46.53 price level, adding 3.92% to its value on the day. Bath & Body Works Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.35% in past 5-day. Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) showed a performance of 6.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.33 million shares which calculate 3.08 days to cover the short interests.
Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Bath & Body Works Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.71% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 0.50% in the current quarter and calculating 18.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.84 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.38 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.27% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.09% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.88%.
BBWI Dividends
Bath & Body Works Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.