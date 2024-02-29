Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Surges 16.91% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) saw 4.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at $0.06 or 6.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $97.33M. That closing price of BKKT’s stock is at a discount of -169.61% from its 52-week high price of $2.75 and is indicating a premium of 37.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.69%, in the last five days BKKT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. Bakkt Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -54.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.91% in past 5-day. Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) showed a performance of -33.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.12 million shares which calculate 4.42 days to cover the short interests.