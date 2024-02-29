Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) At $5.93: What To Do?

In last trading session, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.93 trading at -$0.21 or -3.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.03B. That closing price of AUTL’s stock is at a discount of -25.63% from its 52-week high price of $7.45 and is indicating a premium of 72.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.42%, in the last five days AUTL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $5.93 price level, adding 8.91% to its value on the day. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -7.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.35% in past 5-day. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) showed a performance of -3.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.1 million shares which calculate 1.44 days to cover the short interests.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 79.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.67% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -8.70% in the current quarter and calculating -4.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -66.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $360k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $670k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $3.83 million and $1.29 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -90.60% while estimating it to be -48.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.10% during past 5 years.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 05 and March 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.33% institutions for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Syncona Portfolio Ltd is the top institutional holder at AUTL for having 21.35 million shares of worth $50.81 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackstone Inc, which was holding about 20.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.76 million.

On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.84 million shares of worth $2.69 million or 0.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.57 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.