Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) At $1.90: What To Do?

In last trading session, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at -$0.1 or -5.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.26M. That closing price of LIFE’s stock is at a discount of -42.11% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is indicating a premium of 43.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 510.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.00%, in the last five days LIFE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 8.65% to its value on the day. Atyr Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 34.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.55% in past 5-day. Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) showed a performance of 17.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.