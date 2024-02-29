Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) At $1.90: What To Do?

In last trading session, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at -$0.1 or -5.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.26M. That closing price of LIFE’s stock is at a discount of -42.11% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is indicating a premium of 43.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 510.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.00%, in the last five days LIFE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 8.65% to its value on the day. Atyr Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 34.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.55% in past 5-day. Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) showed a performance of 17.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.
Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Atyr Pharma Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.00% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.70% in the current quarter and calculating 27.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -96.10% from the last financial year’s standing.
5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50k for the same. Company posted $10.39 million and $300k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.86% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.00%.
LIFE Dividends
Atyr Pharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.