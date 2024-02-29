AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) At $3.19: What To Do?

In last trading session, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw 2.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.19 trading at -$0.19 or -5.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $391.73M. That closing price of ASTS’s stock is at a discount of -123.82% from its 52-week high price of $7.14 and is indicating a premium of 18.81% from its 52-week low price of $2.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.62%, in the last five days ASTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $3.19 price level, adding 6.18% to its value on the day. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s shares saw a change of -47.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.95% in past 5-day. AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) showed a performance of 3.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.29 million shares which calculate 2 days to cover the short interests.