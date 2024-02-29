Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) At $133.86: What To Do?

In last trading session, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) saw 9.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $133.86 trading at -$4.09 or -2.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $137.62B. That closing price of ARM’s stock is at a discount of -22.52% from its 52-week high price of $164.00 and is indicating a premium of 65.26% from its 52-week low price of $46.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.96%, in the last five days ARM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $133.86 price level, adding 10.71% to its value on the day. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s shares saw a change of 78.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.49% in past 5-day. Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) showed a performance of 83.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.27 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.