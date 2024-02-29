Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $22.10?

In recent trading session, Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.10 trading at $1.73 or 8.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.15B. That most recent trading price of AMRC’s stock is at a discount of -185.93% from its 52-week high price of $63.19 and is indicating a premium of 16.74% from its 52-week low price of $18.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 479.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.49%, in the last five days AMRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $22.10 price level, adding 10.13% to its value on the day. Ameresco Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.75% in past 5-day. Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) showed a performance of 3.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.03 million shares which calculate 7.99 days to cover the short interests.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ameresco Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.86% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 566.70% in the current quarter and calculating 160.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $330.52 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $391.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $271.04 million and $327.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.90% while estimating it to be 19.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.76% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.85% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.20%.

AMRC Dividends

Ameresco Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 29 and May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.20% institutions for Ameresco Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC is the top institutional holder at AMRC for having 3.83 million shares of worth $186.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 3.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $150.74 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and GMO Resources Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.01 million shares of worth $48.96 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $39.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.71% of company’s stock.