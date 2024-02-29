Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) Share Price Rebounds 84.26% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) saw 11.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.28 trading at -$0.53 or -3.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $713.53M. That closing price of ALT’s stock is at a discount of -9.19% from its 52-week high price of $14.50 and is indicating a premium of 84.26% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.84%, in the last five days ALT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $13.28 price level, adding 10.51% to its value on the day. Altimmune Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 61.56% in past 5-day. Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) showed a performance of 31.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.55 million shares which calculate 2.18 days to cover the short interests.