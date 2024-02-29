AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) At $0.19: What To Do?

In last trading session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at -$0.01 or -3.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02M. That closing price of AGRI’s stock is at a discount of -31736.84% from its 52-week high price of $60.49 and is indicating a premium of 5.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.05%, in the last five days AGRI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 19.76% to its value on the day. AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd’s shares saw a change of -58.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.75% in past 5-day. AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) showed a performance of -42.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40470.0 shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.