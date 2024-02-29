Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) At $0.75: What To Do?

In last trading session, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw 11.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at -$0.03 or -3.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $286.58M. That closing price of AGEN’s stock is at a discount of -184.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.13 and is indicating a premium of 29.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.42%, in the last five days AGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $0.75 price level, adding 5.66% to its value on the day. Agenus Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.96% in past 5-day. Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) showed a performance of 8.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.2 million shares which calculate 3.65 days to cover the short interests.
Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Agenus Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.23% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 79.20% in the current quarter and calculating 31.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $47.05 million for the same.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.66% during past 5 years.
AGEN Dividends
Agenus Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 12 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.