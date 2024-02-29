Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) At $0.75: What To Do?

In last trading session, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw 11.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at -$0.03 or -3.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $286.58M. That closing price of AGEN’s stock is at a discount of -184.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.13 and is indicating a premium of 29.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.42%, in the last five days AGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $0.75 price level, adding 5.66% to its value on the day. Agenus Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.96% in past 5-day. Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) showed a performance of 8.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.2 million shares which calculate 3.65 days to cover the short interests.