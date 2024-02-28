Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 4.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.31B, closed the last trade at $10.76 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 4.16% during that session. The ZETA stock price is -4.83% off its 52-week high price of $11.28 and 32.71% above the 52-week low of $7.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

Sporting 4.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZETA stock price touched $10.76 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, Zeta Global Holdings Corp shares have moved 22.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) have changed 8.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.31.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zeta Global Holdings Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 135.71%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -87.20% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $207.44 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $185.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $175.14 million and $157.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.40% for the current quarter and 18.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 72.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 05 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.33% with a share float percentage of 71.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zeta Global Holdings Corp having a total of 246 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GPI Capital, LP with over 16.24 million shares worth more than $138.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, GPI Capital, LP held 8.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 14.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.45 million and represent 8.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 4.05 million shares of worth $34.62 million while later fund manager owns 3.5 million shares of worth $29.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.