Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) Future Potential?

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.48M, closed the last trade at $2.36 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 11.32% during that session. The CUE stock price is -116.95% off its 52-week high price of $5.12 and 27.97% above the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 345.38K shares.

Sporting 11.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CUE stock price touched $2.36 or saw a rise of 0.42%. Year-to-date, Cue Biopharma Inc shares have moved -10.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) have changed -10.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.36.

Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cue Biopharma Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.82%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.30% and 6.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 292.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.71 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $151k and $187k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,032.50% for the current quarter and 525.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.19% over the past 5 years.

CUE Dividends

Cue Biopharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.26% with a share float percentage of 34.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cue Biopharma Inc having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Slate Path Capital, LP with over 2.4 million shares worth more than $8.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Slate Path Capital, LP held 5.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.54 million and represent 4.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $4.14 million while later fund manager owns 0.72 million shares of worth $1.94 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.