Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Future Potential?

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:COLD) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.22B, closed the recent trade at $25.48 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 2.17% during that session. The COLD stock price is -32.73% off its 52-week high price of $33.82 and 4.59% above the 52-week low of $24.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 million shares.

Sporting 2.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the COLD stock price touched $25.48 or saw a rise of 10.25%. Year-to-date, Americold Realty Trust Inc shares have moved -15.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:COLD) have changed -10.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Americold Realty Trust Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.24%, compared to -2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 500.00% and 110.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $690.91 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $675.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $676.49 million and $705.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.10% for the current quarter and -4.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 140.02% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.50%.

COLD Dividends

Americold Realty Trust Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.65 at a share yield of 2.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:COLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.12% with a share float percentage of 110.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Americold Realty Trust Inc having a total of 519 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cohen & Steers Inc. with over 40.34 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Cohen & Steers Inc. held 14.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 38.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $974.77 million and represent 13.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.93% shares in the company for having 11.14 million shares of worth $283.26 million while later fund manager owns 8.43 million shares of worth $214.42 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.