Will Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.04B, closed the last trade at $24.32 per share which meant it gained $0.78 on the day or 3.31% during that session. The CABA stock price is -8.35% off its 52-week high price of $26.35 and 75.82% above the 52-week low of $5.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Sporting 3.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CABA stock price touched $24.32 or saw a rise of 0.69%. Year-to-date, Cabaletta Bio Inc shares have moved 7.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) have changed 9.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.93.