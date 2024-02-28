Why Should You Consider Adding Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) To Your Portfolio?

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 2.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $730.43M, closed the last trade at $8.26 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 11.32% during that session. The CRBU stock price is -4.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.59 and 58.35% above the 52-week low of $3.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Sporting 11.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRBU stock price touched $8.26 or saw a rise of 0.24%. Year-to-date, Caribou Biosciences Inc shares have moved 44.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) have changed 51.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.36.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caribou Biosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.68%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.90% and 10.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 151.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.61 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.69 million and $3.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.90% for the current quarter and -17.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 16.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.60%.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.18% with a share float percentage of 93.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caribou Biosciences Inc having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pfm Health Sciences, Lp with over 5.57 million shares worth more than $23.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Pfm Health Sciences, Lp held 6.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.25 million and represent 5.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 1.48 million shares of worth $6.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.32 million shares of worth $7.8 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.