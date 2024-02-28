Why Should You Add Vimeo Inc (VMEO) To Your Portfolio?

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 2.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $750.87M, closed the last trade at $4.50 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 7.14% during that session. The VMEO stock price is -7.78% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 32.89% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.
Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information
Sporting 7.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VMEO stock price touched $4.50 or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, Vimeo Inc shares have moved 14.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) have changed 21.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Vimeo Inc (VMEO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Vimeo Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.10%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.26 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $97.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $102.09 million and $101.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.80% for the current quarter and -4.00% for the next.
VMEO Dividends
Vimeo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.84% with a share float percentage of 100.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vimeo Inc having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 14.78 million shares worth more than $60.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.38% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.85 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 4.96 million shares of worth $20.42 million while later fund manager owns 3.98 million shares of worth $16.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.