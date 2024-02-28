Why Should You Add Vimeo Inc (VMEO) To Your Portfolio?

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 2.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $750.87M, closed the last trade at $4.50 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 7.14% during that session. The VMEO stock price is -7.78% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 32.89% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Sporting 7.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VMEO stock price touched $4.50 or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, Vimeo Inc shares have moved 14.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) have changed 21.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.