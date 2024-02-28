Why Should You Add Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) To Your Portfolio?

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.10M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 6.41% during that session. The SNPX stock price is -840.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 30.0% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 749.51K shares.

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Sporting 6.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SNPX stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 30.77%. Year-to-date, Synaptogenix Inc shares have moved -26.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) have changed 0.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.