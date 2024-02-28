Why Should You Add Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) To Your Portfolio?

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $691.22M, closed the recent trade at $2.94 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The NNDM stock price is -13.95% off its 52-week high price of $3.35 and 29.93% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Sporting 2.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NNDM stock price touched $2.94 or saw a rise of 1.67%. Year-to-date, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR shares have moved 22.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) have changed 20.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.91.