Why Should You Add Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) To Your Portfolio?

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $691.22M, closed the recent trade at $2.94 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The NNDM stock price is -13.95% off its 52-week high price of $3.35 and 29.93% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information
Sporting 2.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NNDM stock price touched $2.94 or saw a rise of 1.67%. Year-to-date, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR shares have moved 22.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) have changed 20.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.91.
NNDM Dividends
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.16% with a share float percentage of 29.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano Dimension Ltd ADR having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 20.63 million shares worth more than $60.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Anson Funds Management LP held 9.71% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Murchinson Ltd., with the holding of over 12.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.96 million and represent 5.91% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 2.23 million shares of worth $6.56 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $4.71 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.