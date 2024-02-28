Why Should We Buy Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Stock?

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 5.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.35B, closed the last trade at $9.18 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 2.11% during that session. The BHC stock price is -10.57% off its 52-week high price of $10.15 and 39.32% above the 52-week low of $5.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

Sporting 2.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BHC stock price touched $9.18 or saw a rise of 3.16%. Year-to-date, Bausch Health Companies Inc shares have moved 14.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) have changed 12.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.3.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bausch Health Companies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.03%, compared to 18.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.70% and 11.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.08 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.97 billion and $2.17 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.90% for the current quarter and 4.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.76% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 10.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.60%.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.89% with a share float percentage of 86.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bausch Health Companies Inc having a total of 321 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn Carl C with over 34.72 million shares worth more than $277.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Icahn Carl C held 9.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., with the holding of over 26.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $211.51 million and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.16% shares in the company for having 15.0 million shares of worth $120.0 million while later fund manager owns 4.24 million shares of worth $41.2 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.