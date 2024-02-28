Why Should Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Be In Your Portfolio?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.55B, closed the recent trade at $23.61 per share which meant it gained $1.59 on the day or 7.22% during that session. The CRDO stock price is 0.04% off its 52-week high price of $23.60 and 69.5% above the 52-week low of $7.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 million shares.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Sporting 7.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRDO stock price touched $23.61 or saw a rise of 1.21%. Year-to-date, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares have moved 21.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) have changed 11.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.03.