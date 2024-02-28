Why Invest In Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) Stock?

Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE:TEF) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.59B, closed the recent trade at $4.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.60% during that session. The TEF stock price is -8.89% off its 52-week high price of $4.53 and 10.82% above the 52-week low of $3.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 962.67K shares.

Sporting 0.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TEF stock price touched $4.16. Year-to-date, Telefonica S.A ADR shares have moved 6.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE:TEF) have changed 0.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.83.

Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Telefonica S.A ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.00%, compared to 1.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.81 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.77 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -0.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.50%.

TEF Dividends

Telefonica S.A ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.33 at a share yield of 7.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE:TEF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.18% with a share float percentage of 1.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telefonica S.A ADR having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 20.59 million shares worth more than $82.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 7.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.85 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 28.23 million shares of worth $115.47 million while later fund manager owns 16.21 million shares of worth $65.97 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.