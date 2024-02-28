Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)?

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.34B, closed the recent trade at $67.61 per share which meant it gained $2.53 on the day or 3.89% during that session. The CIVI stock price is -24.12% off its 52-week high price of $83.92 and 18.13% above the 52-week low of $55.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Sporting 3.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CIVI stock price touched $67.61 or saw a rise of 3.14%. Year-to-date, Civitas Resources Inc shares have moved -1.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI) have changed 2.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.77.

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Civitas Resources Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.35%, compared to -7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.60% and 32.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.36 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $814.27 million and $648.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.40% for the current quarter and 109.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -0.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

CIVI Dividends

Civitas Resources Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.95 at a share yield of 2.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.48% with a share float percentage of 104.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Civitas Resources Inc having a total of 477 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 16.48 million shares worth more than $1.14 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 17.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 11.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $807.78 million and represent 12.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 2.88 million shares of worth $215.91 million while later fund manager owns 2.66 million shares of worth $215.2 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.