Why Buy Stock In Albemarle Corp. (ALB)?

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.62B, closed the recent trade at $133.03 per share which meant it gained $4.44 on the day or 3.45% during that session. The ALB stock price is -97.89% off its 52-week high price of $263.25 and 18.52% above the 52-week low of $108.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.06 million shares.

Sporting 3.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALB stock price touched $133.03 or saw a fall of -0.07%. Year-to-date, Albemarle Corp. shares have moved -7.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) have changed 7.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.94.

Albemarle Corp. (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Albemarle Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -85.44%, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -97.30% and -93.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -38.90%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.29 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.36 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.73 billion and $2.43 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -52.70% for the current quarter and -43.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.09% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -78.31% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.76%.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 1.20%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.83% with a share float percentage of 96.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Albemarle Corp. having a total of 1,340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 14.08 million shares worth more than $1.87 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 12.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 billion and represent 8.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amcap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 3.66 million shares of worth $485.14 million while later fund manager owns 2.91 million shares of worth $385.54 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.