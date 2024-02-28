When Is Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Going To Be Good Investment?

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63B, closed the recent trade at $7.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -3.75% during that session. The GNL stock price is -105.09% off its 52-week high price of $14.50 and -3.11% below the 52-week low of $7.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

Sporting -3.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GNL stock price touched $7.07 or saw a rise of 8.3%. Year-to-date, Global Net Lease Inc shares have moved -28.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have changed -20.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.59.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Global Net Lease Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.57%, compared to -2.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $95.28 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $120.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $95.18 million and $92.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.10% for the current quarter and 30.00% for the next.

GNL Dividends

Global Net Lease Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.51 at a share yield of 21.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.23% with a share float percentage of 73.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global Net Lease Inc having a total of 395 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 33.93 million shares worth more than $240.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 14.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 29.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.46 million and represent 13.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 8.45 million shares of worth $59.95 million while later fund manager owns 7.91 million shares of worth $56.13 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.43% of company’s outstanding stock.