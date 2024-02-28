When Is Bit Brother Limited (BETS) Going To Be Good Investment?

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.54M, closed the last trade at $2.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.73% during that session. The BETS stock price is -64960.24% off its 52-week high price of $1620.00 and 30.52% above the 52-week low of $1.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) trade information

Sporting -2.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BETS stock price touched $2.49 or saw a rise of 7.78%. Year-to-date, Bit Brother Limited shares have moved -76.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) have changed -37.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.