When American Tower Corp. (AMT) Will Be A Good Investment?

American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 4.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.02B, closed the last trade at $186.68 per share which meant it lost -$1.04 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The AMT stock price is -17.37% off its 52-week high price of $219.10 and 17.2% above the 52-week low of $154.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

Sporting -0.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AMT stock price touched $186.68 or saw a rise of 2.46%. Year-to-date, American Tower Corp. shares have moved -13.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) have changed -5.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.43.

American Tower Corp. (AMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Tower Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.31%, compared to -3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 163.90% and 62.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.60%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.74 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.8 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.71 billion and $2.74 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.40% for the current quarter and 2.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 58.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.67%.

AMT Dividends

American Tower Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 6.45 at a share yield of 3.46%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.19% with a share float percentage of 95.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Tower Corp. having a total of 2,350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 60.73 million shares worth more than $11.78 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 13.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 35.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.91 billion and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.21% shares in the company for having 19.64 million shares of worth $3.74 billion while later fund manager owns 14.53 million shares of worth $2.82 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.