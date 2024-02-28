What Is So Great About Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS)?

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 6.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.19B, closed the recent trade at $19.80 per share which meant it gained $2.46 on the day or 14.18% during that session. The VIPS stock price is 3.38% off its 52-week high price of $19.13 and 30.3% above the 52-week low of $13.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 million shares.

Sporting 14.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VIPS stock price touched $19.80 or saw a rise of 1.83%. Year-to-date, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares have moved 11.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) have changed 24.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.39%, compared to 61.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.00% and -79.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.63 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.61 billion and $3.83 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.60% for the current quarter and 3.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.35% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 1.95% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.62%.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.55% with a share float percentage of 70.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR having a total of 559 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.08 million shares worth more than $380.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 4.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 18.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $306.43 million and represent 4.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Oakmark International Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 10.64 million shares of worth $175.5 million while later fund manager owns 6.81 million shares of worth $112.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.