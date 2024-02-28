Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 5.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.73B, closed the last trade at $57.48 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 0.70% during that session. The WDC stock price is -5.34% off its 52-week high price of $60.55 and 44.38% above the 52-week low of $31.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.34 million shares.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Sporting 0.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WDC stock price touched $57.48 or saw a rise of 1.58%. Year-to-date, Western Digital Corp. shares have moved 9.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) have changed -1.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.