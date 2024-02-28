Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Life Time Group Holdings Inc

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.92B, closed the recent trade at $14.86 per share which meant it gained $2.44 on the day or 19.65% during that session. The LTH stock price is -50.81% off its 52-week high price of $22.41 and 25.3% above the 52-week low of $11.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 659.41K shares.

Sporting 19.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LTH stock price touched $14.86 or saw a rise of 5.83%. Year-to-date, Life Time Group Holdings Inc shares have moved -1.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) have changed 6.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.01.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Life Time Group Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 283.33%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and -28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $556.73 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $572.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $472.65 million and $508.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.80% for the current quarter and 12.70% for the next.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.48% with a share float percentage of 92.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Life Time Group Holdings Inc having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 58.74 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 29.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, with the holding of over 43.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $847.18 million and represent 21.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 2.37 million shares of worth $40.84 million while later fund manager owns 1.7 million shares of worth $33.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.