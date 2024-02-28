Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Lower

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.45B, closed the recent trade at $20.11 per share which meant it gained $2.62 on the day or 14.98% during that session. The RVLV stock price is -42.81% off its 52-week high price of $28.72 and 39.09% above the 52-week low of $12.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

Sporting 14.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RVLV stock price touched $20.11 or saw a rise of 5.94%. Year-to-date, Revolve Group Inc shares have moved 21.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) have changed 30.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.93.

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revolve Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.95%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.60% and 10.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.10%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $273.56 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $279.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $279.61 million and $273.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.20% for the current quarter and 2.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.68% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 21.55% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.10%.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 122.61% with a share float percentage of 123.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revolve Group Inc having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 6.85 million shares worth more than $139.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 17.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.84 million and represent 15.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 11.91% shares in the company for having 4.71 million shares of worth $95.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.79 million shares of worth $36.54 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.54% of company’s outstanding stock.