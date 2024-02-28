Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Lower

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 5.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.78B, closed the last trade at $7.24 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 3.72% during that session. The NXE stock price is -14.78% off its 52-week high price of $8.31 and 51.8% above the 52-week low of $3.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.23 million shares.
NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information
Sporting 3.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NXE stock price touched $7.24 or saw a rise of 1.09%. Year-to-date, NexGen Energy Ltd shares have moved 3.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) have changed -1.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.79.
NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that NexGen Energy Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.44%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and -200.00% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.11% over the past 5 years.
NXE Dividends
NexGen Energy Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders
Insiders own 8.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.91% with a share float percentage of 53.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexGen Energy Ltd having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 21.15 million shares worth more than $99.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 4.05% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is L1 Capital Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 16.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.29 million and represent 3.18% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.27% shares in the company for having 22.3 million shares of worth $133.15 million while later fund manager owns 10.18 million shares of worth $47.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.