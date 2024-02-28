Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Lower

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 5.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.78B, closed the last trade at $7.24 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 3.72% during that session. The NXE stock price is -14.78% off its 52-week high price of $8.31 and 51.8% above the 52-week low of $3.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.23 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Sporting 3.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NXE stock price touched $7.24 or saw a rise of 1.09%. Year-to-date, NexGen Energy Ltd shares have moved 3.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) have changed -1.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.79.